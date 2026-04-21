19 fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, return to TN

CHENNAI: Nineteen Ramanathapuram fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Monday night.
The fishermen had ventured into the sea on February 26 in two mechanised boats. They were intercepted by the Lankan agency while fishing near the Pamban region and were accused of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.
They were arrested and subsequently lodged in prison. Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to secure their release.
Officials from the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka held talks with the Sri Lankan government, after which all 19 fishermen were released and handed over to Indian authorities.
As the fishermen did not possess passports, Indian officials issued emergency certificates and arranged flight tickets for their return. They were received by officials of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department and later sent to their hometowns in government-arranged vehicles.