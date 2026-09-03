19 fall ill after noon meal at Ooty school

COIMBATORE: Nineteen students of a Government Higher Secondary School in Ooty were hospitalised on Thursday after developing stomach pain, vomiting and dizziness shortly after consuming the noon meal served at the school.
The students were served eggs along with the regular noon meal. Soon after eating, several students complained of stomach pain and subsequently developed vomiting and dizziness.
As their condition caused concern among the school authorities, the affected students were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ooty for treatment. On learning that their children had fallen ill, anxious parents rushed to the hospital.
Officials from the Education and Health Departments said all 19 students were in a stable condition and were being kept under observation. Preliminary indications suggested that the illness may have occurred after the students consumed the eggs served with the meal, though the exact cause was yet to be established. An inquiry is under way.