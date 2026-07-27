19 elephants died in Tamil Nadu in first six months of 2026

Officials said post-mortem and investigation reports for all elephant deaths have been submitted to the Central government as mandated under the elephant conservation programme.

Elephant population rises

According to the 2025 elephant census, Tamil Nadu has 3,170 elephants, up from 3,063 recorded in 2024.

Around 70 per cent of the State's elephant population is found in the forest areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Officials said the growing population has also increased the need to expand elephant habitats.