1,886 queries, 97 petitions: Dear RTI, is my ex dating now?

Following an inquiry into appeals filed by Santhosh, Information Commissioner VPR Ilamparithi cautioned the youth against misusing the Act and warned that continued filing of such petitions could lead to a one-year restriction on submitting RTI applications. He also said Santhosh could be referred to the District Health Department for counselling.

The petitions were addressed to the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Cuddalore, who is also the district police's Public Information Officer (PIO), over the past eight months.

Santhosh had reportedly been in a relationship with her during their college days. When she ended it, he allegedly kept harassing her through electronic devices, then turned to the RTI Act.