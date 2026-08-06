1,885 special buses to be operated across Tamil Nadu to meet weekend rush

Special buses will be operated from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam, to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 430 buses will be operated on August 7 and 465 buses on August 8.

From the CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. 110 buses will be operated on both August 7 and 8. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.

From the Madhavaram Bus Terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. 80 special buses will be operated on both August 7 and 8.