1,885 special buses to be operated across Tamil Nadu to meet weekend rush

CHENNAI: To manage the expected passenger rush during the weekend holidays, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate 1,885 special buses across the State, said the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). The special services will be operated from (Friday) August 7 to (Sunday) August 9.
Special buses will be operated from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam, to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 430 buses will be operated on August 7 and 465 buses on August 8.
From the CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. 110 buses will be operated on both August 7 and 8. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
From the Madhavaram Bus Terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. 80 special buses will be operated on both August 7 and 8.
To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 410 special buses will also be operated from various parts of the State on August 9.
So far, 8,570 passengers have booked tickets for Friday (August 7), 3,158 passengers for Saturday (August 8), and 8,953 passengers for Sunday (August 9), taking the total number of bookings to 20,681. The number is expected to increase further in the coming days.
Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services. Passengers can book tickets in advance through the TNSTC mobile app or the www.tnstc.in website.