188 uniformed personnel lost lives in action last yr

CHENNAI: As many as 188 police and paramilitary personnel had lost their lives while in duty in last year, an official data stated.

This includes three police personnel from Tamil Nadu, Head constables S Sundaraiah and J Sheela Jabamani, and constable G Navaneethakrishna, who dies on duty.

The data was released as part of the Police Commemoration Day, observed on October 21, every year, in memory of ten Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops in Hot Springs, Ladakh, on October 21, 1959. As part of the day, top police officials paid their respects to the police and paramilitary personnel, who lost their lives while on duty, at the Tamil Nadu Police headquarters in Chennai, on Saturday. Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu, Shankar Jiwal along with top police officers in the state, Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth laid a wreath on the martyr’s column and paid their respects.

“We have assembled here as members of the Indian police family to pay our homage to our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the line of duty. We also remember them and express our gratitude to them and their families. We offer our renewed resolve to dedicate ourselves to service of the society as a tribute to our martyred brothers and sisters,” the Head of Police Force (HoPF) said.