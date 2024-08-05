1.86 crore people benefitted from Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam in last 4 years in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As many as 1,86,13,872 people have benefitted from the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in the last four years since it was launched in the State.

Health minister Ma Subramanian, on account of the 4th anniversary of the scheme, appreciated the healthcare workers who have helped in the implementation of the scheme.

The scheme, which was launched on August 5, 2021, in Krishnagiri district, aims to provide medical services to people at their doorstep.

The services include blood pressure check-ups, diabetes screening, palliative care, physiotherapy, and dialysis kits.

Of the 1.86 crore people benefitted through the scheme, 92,59,821 people with hypertension, 46,54,595 people with diabetes, and 41,39,328 people with both conditions have been provided medication.

A total of 4,84,889 people have received palliative care, 6,59,576 have benefited from physiotherapy, and 399 people received dialysis kits under the scheme.

In Chennai, a total of 53,05,373 people have been screened under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam so far, out of which 6,03,250 people were diagnosed with hypertension, 3,65,679 people were diagnosed with diabetes, and 3,03,203 people had both conditions.

Of the total, 14,066 people received physiotherapy, 8,038 people received palliative care, and 77 people received dialysis kits.

Health minister Ma Subramanian said that the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme has achieved 100 percent screening in rural areas and provided treatment.

Implementing the scheme in urban areas, especially in Chennai, is a challenging task. However, the state health department has successfully identified the beneficiaries.

The department also plans to extend this scheme to apartment residents in Chennai.

"If anyone in apartment complexes needs assistance under this scheme, they can call the emergency number 104 for immediate help, " the minister said.

The industrial workers at 609 factories have been screened under the Thozhilalarai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, which was launched on January 9, 2024, at the Hyundai factory in Tiruvallur. The scheme was launched to provide assistance to industrial workers who were missing out on the benefits of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme due to their work schedule.

The minister said that as many as 3,05,300 workers have been screened, including 11,695 workers who were already suffering from non-communicable diseases, and 26,861 new cases were identified, and necessary treatments are being provided.

This scheme will be expanded to cover workers in industrial areas like Guindy, Ambattur and Thirumullaivoyal.