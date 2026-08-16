1,800 students receive BEd allotment orders in first counselling phase

CHENNAI: College allotment orders have been issued to 1,800 students who participated in the first phase of online counselling for BEd admissions for the 2026-27 academic year.
Online applications for B Ed admissions were invited from June 19 to July 31. A total of 3,149 students applied, following which the rank list was released on July 31. Online counselling was conducted from August 4-10.
Eligible candidates were given the opportunity to select their preferred Colleges of Education during the counselling process.
Following the completion of the first phase, allotment orders were issued online to 1,800 students based on their choices and rank.
Candidates can download their allotment orders on twise.ac.in by entering their online application ID. Students who have received allotment orders must join their respective Colleges of Education by August 21.
The admission process is being carried out through the common single-window counselling system for the government and government-aided B.Ed colleges in the State. Tamil Nadu has seven government Colleges of Education and 14 government-aided B Ed colleges, offering 2,040 seats.