180 uniformed personnel to get CM's medals

CHENNAI: On the occasion of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's birthday, the State government on Monday (September 14) announced the Chief Minister's Anna medals for 180 personnel from uniformed services.
In a statement, the government said the Chief Minister had ordered Anna medals for 138 police officers and personnel, ranging from Head Constable to Superintendent of Police (SP).
"Twenty personnel and officers from the Fire and Rescue Services Department, 10 members from the Prison Department, five from the Home Guards, two from the Fingerprint Bureau and four from the Forensic Sciences Department will be eligible for the Chief Minister's Anna Medal," the statement said.
The government announced that the medals would be presented by the Chief Minister at a medal parade.
The State government also announced the Chief Minister's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry for R Rajasekar, who is working as a Fireman Driver at Nagercoil.
Recalling the incident behind his gallantry, the State government said that Fireman Rajasekar was returning home after completing his duty when he received information that a girl, Vaishnavi, and a boy, Sailesh, had been swept away by strong currents at Lemuria Beach in Nagercoil.
"He immediately rushed to the spot and saved Vaishnavi. Sailesh had already been rescued by the public," the statement said.
The government said Fireman Rajasekar had saved the girl's life without worrying about his own safety. His brave act was highly appreciated, and he would be conferred the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry in 2026.