180 uniformed personnel to get CM's medals

In a statement, the government said the Chief Minister had ordered Anna medals for 138 police officers and personnel, ranging from Head Constable to Superintendent of Police (SP).

"Twenty personnel and officers from the Fire and Rescue Services Department, 10 members from the Prison Department, five from the Home Guards, two from the Fingerprint Bureau and four from the Forensic Sciences Department will be eligible for the Chief Minister's Anna Medal," the statement said.

The government announced that the medals would be presented by the Chief Minister at a medal parade.