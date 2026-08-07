18-yr-old ends life over unrequited love in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: An 18-year-old boy studying in college ended his life by suicide over unrequited love in Coimbatore on Thursday (August 6) night.
The deceased, S Pranav Padmadev from Dindigul, was studying second-year engineering at a private college in Coimbatore, staying in a room with friends in Kuniamuthur.
He was in a one-sided love with a girl studying in the same college. On Thursday (August 6) night, he hanged himself while alone in the room. His shocked friends rushed him to a nearby hospital; however, he died by then.
In an Instagram post, Pranav claimed to have taken the extreme step as he couldn’t succeed in his love. The Kuniamuthur police have registered a case.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.