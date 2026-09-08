18 years after ‘untouchability wall’ infamy, Uthapuram temple now under HR&CE control

The order was issued based on the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's April 21, 2025, judgment in a writ appeal, which directed the Joint Commissioner (Dindigul) to initiate proceedings under the HR&CE Act to determine the customary practice governing worship of the Thala Virutcham (peepal tree).

The representatives of the two communities held discussions in 1989 to resolve the dispute. As per the agreement reached on June 23, 1989, Devendrakula Velalars were restricted from worshipping or offering respects to the Peepal tree. They could come only up to the bridge on the panchayat road branching southwards from the main road on the day of Kayiru Kuthum, worship the deity, and leave. Only the regular Maruladis (deity-possessors) and the priest were permitted to enter the area.

Despite the agreement, several peace committee meetings in the presence of Revenue and police officials, and even various orders being passed by the High Court, the dispute continued to fester.

The order noted that no specific solution to the dispute over worship of the peepal tree was reached even at the peace committee meeting held on October 20, 2011, under the chairmanship of the police superintendent. Subsequently, in writ petition No. 10500 of 2010, the Madurai Bench directed the district administration to take appropriate measures to implement the agreement reached under the leadership of the SP. Against this backdrop, the bench directed the HR&CE Department to address the dispute over worship of the temple.

Following this, the Assistant Commissioner of Theni and the Inspector of the Peraiyur Range have been directed to take immediate action to bring the temple under the direct control of the HR&CE Department.