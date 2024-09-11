18 women workers injured in road mishap on Chennai-Bangalore NH near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: As many as 18 women were injured after the load van they were travelling met with an accident on the Chennai-Bangalore Highway near Sriperumbudur on Monday night.

A group of 37 wage workers from Ranipet had been traveling to Pillaipakkam near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram to work in the farmland for cultivating for the last few days.

On Monday after the work got completed they were returning to Ranipet on a load van from Sriperumbudur.

Police said there were 25 women and 12 men workers in the van and when the vehicle was speeding on the Chennai-Bangalore Highway near Vedal a two-wheeler tried to overtake the van and to avoid hitting the bike the driver made a sudden turn.

Then the vehicle lost the control and it hit the median and overturned.

On impact, the 18 women who were in the vehicle suffered injuries and they were taken to the Kancheepuram GH.

The Ponnerikarai police visited the spot and the police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.