18-month-old girl fatally knocked down by bike rider in Tiruchy, residents stage protest

TIRUCHY: Residents staged a protest demanding the arrest of a two-wheeler rider who hit an 18-month-old baby girl and killed her on Thursday night.

The baby Subashri of the couple Palanivel (30) and Prabavathi (26) was killed on Thursday night, when they took the girl to a medical shop at Kulumani Road in Woraiyur.

A speeding two-wheeler knocked down the baby in which she sustained severe injuries. Prabavathi rushed the baby to Kulumani GH, she was referred to Tiruchy GH where the baby succumbed to the injuries.

On Friday, relatives of the deceased Subashri assembled in Kulumani and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the biker.

They also resorted to blocking the road to press their demands. On information, Jeeyapuram inspector Gunasekaran rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating residents. Upon assurance, they dispersed from the spot.