18 injured as vehicle rams into roadside tree in Erode

COIMBATORE: Around 18 persons were injured after a load-vehicle they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in Erode on Sunday.

According to police, the vehicle with around 19 workers and was driven by Mohan (29) from Ennamangalam, was bound to Krishnapuram from Viralikattur village, when the incident happened.

“The workers were to be engaged in cutting sugarcane in the field. While nearing the Alayankaradu area on Ennamangalam-Moolakadai Road, the driver lost control and the vehicle rammed into a coconut tree and fell,” police said.

In the impact of the mishap, 18 persons were injured while the driver and another person escaped unhurt. All the injured persons were taken to Anthiyur Government Hospital.

Of them, 14 persons were shifted to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Police registered a case and arrested the driver and further inquiries are on.