1,796 buses added to fleet of eight STUs: TN Transport Dept

CHENNAI: The State Transport Department on Monday said that as many as 1,796 new buses had been added to the fleet of the eight State Transport Undertakings.

"As of August 23, procurement orders have been placed for 3,071 buses. Of them, 1,796 buses have already been put into public usage," the department said in a social media post. The department's clarification came after media reports citing an RTI response said that only 892 new buses were procured after the DMK came to power.

In a social media post, Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department, said new buses were being introduced daily in various parts of the State.

The department has floated the tender for procuring 6,568 buses, including 1,000 electric buses. Out of the 6,568 buses, procurement orders have already been issued for 3,071 buses and financial bids have been opened for the procurement of the 500 electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract basis through the World Bank funding. Under the GCC, the buses would be owned by the private operators, while the MTC would pay them a fixed per km cost.

Under funding from the German development bank, KfW, the Transport Department has planned to procure 2,166 diesel buses and 500 electric buses. Of the 2,166 diesel buses, the tender contract has been awarded for the procurement of 552 low-floor buses. So far, 59 buses have been put into operation while 493 buses were expected by November 2024.

As far as the e-buses are concerned, it said that a tender has been prepared for the purchase of 500 e-buses and sent for KfW approval. "After the approval, the procurement process would begin," it added.