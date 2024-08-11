176 persons detected with cancer during screening camps: TN health minister

COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that a total of 176 persons were diagnosed with cancer during screening camps in four districts in Tamil Nadu and that it would soon be expanded to all 38 districts in the state.

Special camps were conducted in Erode, Kanyakumari, Ranipet, and Tirupattur districts, following reports of high incidence of cancer, the minister informed.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a pay ward at the Erode Government Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 96 lakh, “Of the 13,059 persons who exhibited symptoms of cancer, 176 persons were diagnosed with cancer. Of the total 3.29 lakh people called for an examination in Erode, 1.27 lakh people took the test, out of which 3,039 persons exhibited symptoms of cancer, while it was confirmed in 50 persons in the district. They all are continuing the treatment,” he said to the media, in the presence of Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy.

He also informed that 986 vacancies for the post of pharmacists would be filled up for the first time through counseling. "Exams to fill up 2,253 vacancies for the post of doctors will be conducted soon, while recruitment of 1,066 sanitary inspectors and 2,256 village health nurses is under litigation,” the ministry added.

He further said that efforts would be taken to prevent abduction of newborns from government hospitals.