176 electrocution due to snapping of overhead power lines reported in TN till June: Tangedco

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has issued fresh instructions to the field officials to prevent the snapping of overhead lines as it has led to 176 persons and animals being electrocuted from January to June this year.



Out of the 176 electrocutions including 40 non-Tangedco persons reported across the state, Vellore region leads with 40 electrocutions (seven persons and 33 animals) followed by Thanjavur region with 28 electrocutions (10 persons and 18 animals) and Trichy region with 21 electrocutions.

Chennai North and Chennai South regions which comprise Chennai, Chengalpattu and parts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram have reported a total of 32 electrocution including four human deaths.

"Many instances of electrocution to the general public and animals resulting in fatal electrical accidents mostly due to snapping of conductor on the low-tension side even though frequent instructions have been issued to curtail accidents, " said the circular issued by Tangedco's director distribution to all the chief engineers of the distribution regions.

In the circular, the director of distribution instructed that the tree branch clearance should be carried out periodically. Whenever there is a conductor snapping incident, the corresponding distribution transformer as well as the lines linked to the transformer should be thoroughly inspected and ensured that the earthing of the poles and that the earth resistance is within limits. The weak jumpers and insulators should be replaced and additional poles should be erected where the distance between the poles is too long, " it said.

It also directed the field officials to ensure that coil earthing is done in all high-tension poles and every fifth pole in low-tension.

The director has directed all the superintendent engineers of the energy distribution circles to investigate the fatal accidents occurring in their circles, and the report should contain their remarks and the proactive steps taken to prevent a recurrence.