17000 students absent for Class 10 state board exam

CHENNAI: The first exam of Class 10 state board began on Tuesday with the exam being language paper.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the exam was held in 4,107 centres all over Tamil Nadu, and out of 9.26 lakh students who enrolled to write the exam, 17,633 people were absent.

The exam is set to go on till April 8 and the results will be published on May 10.