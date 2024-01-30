170 species listed during bird census in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: The annual synchronised bird census 2024 (Phase 1) conducted by Kanniyakumari Forest department under the aegis of District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden M Ilayaraja, was done in 25 wetlands including Suchindram, Manakudy, Theeror, and Puthalam.

After the volunteers and staff were briefed by the District Forest Officer on January 27, the census was conducted between 6 am, and 10 am, on Sunday. More than 70 volunteers and forest department staff were involved in the process.

Compared to the past year when 153 bird species amounting to 10,000 birds were recorded, in the current year, nearly 170 bird species amounting to 15,000 birds were recorded during the census.

Approximately, 46 passerine birds, 33 species of waders, gulls, and terns, 17 species of ibises, herons, and pelicans, nine species of raptors, seven waterfowls, and others were recorded during the census.

“The increase in the bird species highlights the richness of the Kanniyakumari ecosystem and the efforts taken by the forest department to protect the wetland areas,” Ilayaraja said.