1.70 lakh power connections given to farmers in TN: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: State Electricity department minister V Senthilbalaji said that the government has provided around 1.70 lakh free power connections to farmers during the last three years.

In a statement, the minister added that as much as 3,38,380 acres of agricultural lands have received irrigation.

"After former chief minister M Karunanidhi launched the free power connection for farmers in the state in 1989-90, villages grew and agricultural land expanded. Moreover, farmers became self-sufficient. In 2010-2011, as many as 77,158 connections were given in a single year," he added.

Following the footprints, chief minister MK Stalin's Dravida Model government provided 1,69,564 power connections in three years.

"During the 2016-2021 AIADMK regime, only 1,38,592 connections were given," he added.