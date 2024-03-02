17-yr-old girl dies after termination of pregnancy in Tiruchy, three booked

TIRUCHY: A minor girl who underwent termination of pregnancy died in Tiruchy on Friday and the police registered a case against three persons including her lover and the doctor involved in termination of the foetus. It is said, a 17-year-old girl from Athur in Dindigul district has been studying para medical course at a private college in Gandhi Gramam.

Since her parents passed away, she was under the care of her grandmother. It is said, the girl went to Tiruchy where her aunt found some physical changes in her and later, she confessed that she was pregnant by her lover Ramkumar. Subsequently, her aunt took the girl to a private hospital in Tiruchy and terminated the pregnancy.

However, the bleeding did not subside and so she was rushed to Tiruchy GH where she died on Friday. The Srirangam All Women Police registered a case against the girl’s lover and the doctor who terminated the pregnancy and her aunt who took her to the hospital.