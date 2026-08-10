17-year-old from Erode secures Rs 3.55 crore scholarship to study at Brown University

How did Pranav prepare for his academic journey?

Pranav began preparing for an international academic journey at an early age.

At 13, he joined Dexterity Global's National Scholar Development Programme, where he received mentorship and training in leadership, problem-solving and other skills. He was also recognised among the Outstanding Cambridge Learners and received a World Topper distinction in IGCSE Mathematics.

What other international scholarship did Pranav receive?

Brown was not the only university to offer Pranav a major scholarship.

He also received a 100 per cent scholarship offer from The University of Hong Kong before choosing Brown University for his undergraduate studies.