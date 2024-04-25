17-year-old boy seriously injured in gaur attack in Kodaikanal

MADURAI: A 17-year-old youth was attacked by an Indian gaur in Kodaikanal, Dindigul district, and is under treatment in hospital. The victim has been identified as S Mohammed Riyaz of MGR Nagar, Naidupuram, Kodaikanal. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m., when the ill-fated victim was standing near a hotel at Naidupuram depot.

The victim suffered significant injuries to his stomach. The wild animal hit the victim so hard that his intestines came out. Subsequently, the injured victim was rushed to Kodaikanal Government Hospital, where first aid was administered before being referred to Theni Government Medical College Hospital by the ‘108’ emergency ambulance van.

The victim is under treatment in an intensive care unit, sources said. The lone gaur was spotted roaming at Naidupuram when the incident occurred, Nagarajan, a local resident, said.

Since the forest area is mostly water starved, such animals strayed out of its own habitation into human habitation endangering the public, who urged the Forest personnel to drive away such animals into the forest area.