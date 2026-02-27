17-year-old boy killed in Kovilpatti over school enmity; relatives stage road protest

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, Manojkumar (17), son of Thiruppathi from Sankaralingapuram 2nd Street, was talking with friends when a group on motorcycles suddenly attacked. While others managed to escape, Manoj fell, and the attackers allegedly struck him with a machete.

He was first taken to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for initial treatment and later transferred to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for advanced care. Despite intensive treatment, he succumbed to his injuries early this morning.