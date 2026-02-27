17-year-old boy killed in Kovilpatti over school enmity; relatives stage road protest

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy was fatally attacked in the Sankaralingapuram area of Kovilpatti, sparking outrage among local residents. Relatives and locals staged a road blockade demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, Manojkumar (17), son of Thiruppathi from Sankaralingapuram 2nd Street, was talking with friends when a group on motorcycles suddenly attacked. While others managed to escape, Manoj fell, and the attackers allegedly struck him with a machete.
He was first taken to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for initial treatment and later transferred to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for advanced care. Despite intensive treatment, he succumbed to his injuries early this morning.
The incident was registered at the Kovilpatti East Police Station. Upon learning of the death, the victim’s relatives and local residents blocked the Kovilpatti–Sattur road, demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.
Kovilpatti DSP Jeganathan and Inspector Mariappan arrived at the scene and assured protesters that “the perpetrators will be swiftly identified and legal action taken,” after which the blockade was lifted.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may be linked to a long-standing school-time dispute between Manojkumar’s friends, Poovarasan and Hareesh. Police are also searching for four other juveniles believed to be involved in the incident.