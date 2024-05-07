Begin typing your search...

The Sathyamangalam police rushed to the spot, safely evacuated all the 17 passengers and the driver by breaking the front glass of the vehicle.

ByPTIPTI|7 May 2024 11:26 AM GMT
17 tourists injured in mishap in TN
Representative Image

ERODE: As many as 17 persons were injured when a tourist bus capsized near Sathyamangalam on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the mishap occurred when the driver of the tourist bus carrying 17 passengers was proceeding to Bengaluru from Udagamandalam hit a parked vehicle near Athiappa Gounden Pudur in Sathyamangalam and capsized as a result.

All the 17 tourists were caught inside the bus.

On receiving information, the Sathyamangalam police rushed to the spot, safely evacuated all the 17 passengers and the driver by breaking the front glass of the vehicle.

All the passengers sustained minor injuries and were moved to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam. After receiving treatment, the 17 passengers were sent to Bengaluru by another bus.

Sathyamanglam police registered a case and are investigating.

PTI

