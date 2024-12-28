17 auto number plate recognition cameras installed in Ramnad

MADURAI: Seventeen automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) CCTV cameras were installed in seven key locations under the limits of Ramanathapuram subdivision to prevent crimes and detect criminals, sources said on Saturday. The facility would help detect criminals while tracking their vehicles.

It will ensure a smooth process of booking cases concerning the Motor Vehicles Act and also identify helmet violations, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh said. Further, he said already 70 CCTV cameras were operational in parts of Ramanathapuram Town, Bazaar, Kenikarai, Devipattinam, Acunthanvayal, Pattinamkathan, and Koperimadam.

Apart from these cameras, the integrated surveillance police control room has been monitoring recordings by three mobile GPS cameras and four two-wheeler GPS cameras, the SP said.