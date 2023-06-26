Begin typing your search...

17 active COVID count in TN; toll stands at 38,080

Active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 17 with the highest number of 4 active cases reported in Chennai.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Jun 2023 10:24 PM GMT
17 active COVID count in TN; toll stands at 38,080
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one new COVID-19 case in Chennai on Sunday, which takes the total number of cases in the State to 36,10,593. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 1,575 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 17 with the highest number of 4 active cases reported in Chennai. A total of 5 more people recovered; total recoveries reached 35,72,496. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,080.

DTNEXT Bureau

