16th Finance Commission in Chennai for talks with stakeholders, set to meet CM Stalin today

CHENNAI: The 16th Finance Commission led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya has arrived in Chennai to discuss fiscal issues with Chief Minister MK Stalin and various stakeholders.

The present commission was constituted on December 31, 2023, with Arvind Panagariya as its Chairman, and is tasked with determining revenue sharing between the central government and State governments for a five-year period starting April 1, 2026.

Panagariya, along with members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, Manoj Panda, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, and other officials, reached Chennai on Sunday evening and were received by State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

During their visit, the central team will meet representatives of industrial and trade organisations to hear their views on specific issues related to Tamil Nadu. Their agenda includes discussing the fiscal relationship between the State and the Centre, as well as tax devolution.

The team's schedule includes visits to key sites such as the Nemmeli desalination plant, Sriperumbudur SIPCOT, Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, and the Keeladi site.

This visit is a mandatory part of the Finance Commission’s five-year cycle, where they meet with stakeholders to gather insights on State-specific issues.