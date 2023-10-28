16,895 buses to be operated across TN for Deepavali from Nov 9 to 11

CHENNAI: State Express Transport Corporation and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will be operating 16,895 buses including 10,595 special buses from Chennai and various other parts of the state from November 9 to 11 to facilitate the travel of people visiting their native places for the Deepavali celebration on November 12.

After reviewing the preparation for the operation of special buses with senior officials of the transport corporations and transport department at the secretariat on Monday, transport minister SS Sivasankar said a total of 10,975 buses including special buses would be operated from the city to various parts of the state from November 9 to 11 from six bus termini in the city.

"Along with daily services of 2,100 buses from the city, we will operate 4,675 special buses from the city. From other parts of the State, we will operate 5,920 buses for the three days, " he said.

He added that the MTC would operate special link buses from CMBT to other temporary bus termini from where the special buses would be operated.

Sivasankar said that the fully reserved SETC buses leaving Koyambedu terminus would reach Kilambakkam temporary bus terminus via Outer Ring Road to take passengers who had booked tickets from Tambaram and Perungalathur.

He also advised those travelling on their vehicles to avoid the Tambaram and Perungalathur routes and instead take the Outer Ring Road via Vandalur or OMR Thiruporur-Chengalpattu route.

The Minister said passengers could make use of the online ticket booking facility. Also, a round-the-clock control room for passengers in Koyambedu and mobile numbers for complaints, 9445014450 and 9445014436, have been set up. He also warned of action against omnibus operators if passengers complain of high ticket fares.

The passengers can complain against Omni buses on the toll-free numbers: 1800 425 6151, 044-24749002, 044-26280445, 044-26281611.

Post-Deepavali for the benefit of the passengers returning after Deepavali, the corporation would operate 13,292 buses for people to return to Chennai and other places for three days from November 13 to 15. The transport corporations would operate 9,467 buses, including 3,167 special buses, for the benefit of commuters arriving from across the State to Chennai and 3,825 special buses between important destinations.