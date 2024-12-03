1.68 L cusecs Sathanur discharge sans alert caused sufferings, EPS slams DMK govt

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said the sudden discharge of 1.68 lakh cusecs from Sathanur Dam in Tiruvannamalai without prior information led to flooding in habitations along the banks of Thenpennai.

“Without issuing prior alert to people living along the banks of the River, 1.68 lakh cusecs were released, causing flooding in hundreds of villages. I strongly condemn this ‘ineffective’ State government for its callous attitude in not cautioning the people in advance to reach safe places. Villages in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi were hit badly,” he said to the media after inspecting the heavily flooded Salem-Coimbatore National highways at Kandampatti in Salem.

Urging the State government to take relief works on a war footing to bail out water from inundated areas, the Leader of the Opposition said it is only usual for any State government to seek funds from the Centre to carry out relief works in affected areas. “Instead, the State government should persuade the Centre by holding talks to get the required financial aid,” he said.

Condoling the death of seven persons in a landslip in Tiruvannamalai, Palaniswami blamed the State government for failing to shift those in vulnerable areas to safety despite the meteorological department issuing a red alert. “Lives could have been saved if the government had taken preventive measures following the red alert. The impact of the cyclone would have been far less if proper measures were in place,” he said.

Further, the AIADMK leader said the Thirumanimutharu River overflowed as it was not de-silted. Clogs led to inundation of residential areas. The National Highways, too, weren't spared from the rain's fury, he added. “The surplus water might have drained if the river was properly de-silted,” he said.

Demanding the State government to take war footing measures to remove mud slips in 20 spots on the Yercaud ghat road to restore vehicle movement, the AIADMK leader said 22 villages remain cut off due to a breach in a causeway in the hills. “Power cuts in 20 villages in Yercaud should also be rectified,” he said.