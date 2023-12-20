1.67 cr patients treated under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in TN

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that over 1.67 crore people have been treated for various health issues under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme so far in Tamil Nadu.



The minister inspected the scheme and health facilities at Kodakarai hills in Krishnagiri district.

Speaking to the reporters, the minister stated, "Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme was launched in the hill station at Krishnagiri district in August 2021. More than 1.67 crore patients are being treated for diabetes, hypertension, dialysis, palliative care and physiotherapy. We have provided door to door medical kits for those who have health issues."

Those who are staying in the hill stations should travel 100 kilometers to reach health center in the district.

The state health department has decised to construct a sub-health center and an ambulance service for the people at Kodakarai. In addition, the minister stated that an awareness programme has been given to the people regarding child marriage.

"We have taken various measures to improvise the health infrastructure in the area. Meanwhile, after breakfast scheme extended in government schools in Tamil Nadu, a school principal shared that the attandance and performance of the students has increased in recent months, " stated Subramanian.