165 to get posted as trainee archakars with stipend

CHENNAI: Students of the Archakar Training Centres of the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) would soon be enrolled as trainees in major temples in the State with a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000.

Sources in the department said 165 students of first and second batches would be appointed as trainees under temple top priests for one year to enhance their knowledge and expertise. “As many as 71 students of the first batch have expressed willingness to join as trainees. Similarly, 94 students of the second batch have also consented to be enrolled. They will assist top priests in 48 major temples to gain expertise in poojas and temple rituals,” said a source privy to the development, adding an order in this regard is expected shortly.

These students would also get certificates on completion of training and priority when vacant posts are notified in temples. “The training programme has been designed as promised by the minister (PK Sekarbabu) in the Assembly,” said an official. It is meant to give a boost to the flagship programme of M Karunanidhi’s regime that launched the archakar training programme in six temples in 2007 to end the hegemony of a particular community in the priesthood and ensure social justice, he added.

After the relaunch of the programme, which was caught in a legal tangle for nearly 14 years, the DMK government appointed 24 trained non-Brahmin archaka students in both agma and non-agama temples.

A week ago, yet another trained archaka student was appointed as priest in an HR&CE temple. “Only two of 207 students got jobs as priests during the AIADMK regime. After DMK returned to power, 25 were appointed. It gives us a ray of hope that we will be considered for archakar posts in the HR&CE temples,” said a student of the first batch.