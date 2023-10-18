16,496 to receive patta under one time regulation scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday handed over house patta to as many as 15 beneficiaries of one time regularisation scheme.

They were among the 16,496 beneficiaries of the special scheme to get house patta. Under the scheme, the families who built houses on government land, excluding water bodies, grazing land, and burial ground, and living there for more than 10 years would benefit.

After carefully scrutinising the government records and the records submitted by the beneficiaries, the authority transferred the house pattas of the beneficiaries to the respective village panchayat records, according to a release.

The CM issued the house patta during a programme organised as part of the 'CM on Field Visit'. Of 16,496 beneficiaries, 8,136 were from Chengalpet, 3,949 were from Kancheepuram district, and 4,411 in Tiruvallur district benefited, added the release.

The CM further said that 3,256 more would benefit from these districts as the process of transferring their house patta in respective village panchayat lands. The work would be completed soon.