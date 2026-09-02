164 government healthcare institutions in southern Tamil Nadu lack STPs: RTI

Based on a public interest litigation that alleged that many of these hospitals are discharging untreated waste, including biomedical waste, to rivers and other waterbodies, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to file a report on the status of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) in government healthcare institutions in southern Tamil Nadu.

When the case came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justice CV Karthikeyan and Justice R Sakthivel, the petitioner, R Manibharathi, an advocate from Madurai, cited the RTI information, which revealed that 164 government healthcare institutions in Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, and Dharmapuri were listed as functioning without STPs.

The list covers Government Medical College Hospitals, Government Hospitals, District Headquarters Hospitals, Taluk Hospitals, Urban/Upgraded Primary Health Centres, and Primary Health Centres.

In the case of Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai, one of the largest tertiary-care government hospitals in southern Tamil Nadu, though an STP had been installed, it was not functioning properly due to non-payment of electricity bills, said the petitioner, adding that untreated sewage was consequently being discharged into the Vaigai river.