164 government healthcare institutions in southern Tamil Nadu lack STPs: RTI

MADURAI: As many as 164 government hospitals in 10 districts in south Tamil Nadu, including government medical colleges, do not have functioning waste treatment plants, revealed information obtained under RTI.
Based on a public interest litigation that alleged that many of these hospitals are discharging untreated waste, including biomedical waste, to rivers and other waterbodies, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to file a report on the status of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) in government healthcare institutions in southern Tamil Nadu.
When the case came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justice CV Karthikeyan and Justice R Sakthivel, the petitioner, R Manibharathi, an advocate from Madurai, cited the RTI information, which revealed that 164 government healthcare institutions in Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, and Dharmapuri were listed as functioning without STPs.
The list covers Government Medical College Hospitals, Government Hospitals, District Headquarters Hospitals, Taluk Hospitals, Urban/Upgraded Primary Health Centres, and Primary Health Centres.
In the case of Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai, one of the largest tertiary-care government hospitals in southern Tamil Nadu, though an STP had been installed, it was not functioning properly due to non-payment of electricity bills, said the petitioner, adding that untreated sewage was consequently being discharged into the Vaigai river.
The Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi does not have an STP facility, according to the petitioner. He also informed the court that several hospitals, including Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, had not responded to the RTI applications.
Biomedical waste generated in hospitals, including pathological waste, microbiological waste, blood-contaminated materials, operation theatre waste, laboratory waste, discarded medicines, human tissues, body organs, dressings, sharps, contaminated plastics, liquid biomedical waste, blood, saliva, body fluids, and other infectious materials, is inherently hazardous, the petitioner pointed out, adding that if such waste is handled strictly in accordance with scientific standards prescribed under law, it poses serious risks of spreading infectious diseases, contaminating groundwater, damaging the ecosystem, and endangering the lives of hospital staff, patients, sanitation workers, and the general public.
The petitioner cited Rule 4 of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, which imposes a statutory obligation on every occupier of a healthcare facility to ensure that biomedical waste is handled without any adverse effect on human health or the environment.
The Rule also mandates segregation of waste at source, barcoding, pre-treatment wherever necessary, scientific treatment of liquid biomedical waste, and disposal through authorised common biomedical waste treatment facilities.
The Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai, one of the largest tertiary-care government hospitals in southern Tamil Nadu, has an STP, but it was not functioning properly due to non-payment of electricity bills, and untreated sewage was being discharged into the Vaigai river, said the PIL
The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, prohibits the discharge of untreated sewage and trade effluents into streams, wells, sewers or land. However, several government hospitals were violating these provisions, the petitioner alleged.
The petitioner also cited the Supreme Court's judgment in Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti v. Union of India, which, he submitted, mandated institutions discharging effluents to have functional treatment plants.
He sought directions to the State government to install ETPs in all government healthcare institutions, and also periodic inspections and publication of inspection and maintenance records.
Recording the submissions, the court directed the respondents to file a status report and posted the case for further hearing on October 8.