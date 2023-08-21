1.63 cr applications received under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam

CHENNAI: The State government has received 1.63 crore applications under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar women's rights grant scheme). It was one of the flagship programmes of the DMK government.

Officials have launched field inspections to verify the applications received through special camps organised in three phases between July 24 and August 20. The applications have been registered through a mobile application, according to a release.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier announced that the government would launch the programme on September 15, the birth anniversary of DMK founder and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

Under this scheme, the beneficiaries would receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. Field inspections have been carried out based on the applications registered in the special camps. The applicants have been urged to extend cooperation to the officials carrying out the field inspection, added the release.