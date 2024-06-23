16,000 new classrooms to be constructed in Tamil Nadu schools

CHENNAI: The state education department has begun working to construct 16,000 classrooms at the cost of about Rs 7,500 crore this year, said school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during an interaction in the state legislative assembly session on Saturday.

He stated that under the direction of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the department is constructing additional classrooms along with compound walls, and toilets.

The minister said that of the 16,000 classrooms, the department has already constructed 3,603 classrooms at the cost of Rs 2,497 crore while works to construct 3,601 classrooms is underway across.

Concerns over the school compound walls and toilets would also be addressed, he added.

The minister also noted that in the current financial year, an additional Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted toward infrastructural support.

Detailed educational schemes for this year will be announced on Monday at the assembly, he stated.