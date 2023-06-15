160 kg ganja seized during search in vehicle coming from Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday seized 160 kg of ganja from a vehicle coming from Andhra Pradesh. On Tuesday on the basis of specific intelligence about the trafficking of huge quantity of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai, the officers of NCB, Chennai Zonal Unit intercepted a Bolero vehicle with registration No. AP-35-G- 4546 at Nallur Toll Plaza near Chennai. The thorough checking of the vehicle resulted in the identification of cavities on top, bottom and at dash board of the vehicle. From inside the cavity total 80 packets of Ganja having total weight 160 kgs was recovered from the vehicle. In this connection two persons were arrested and further investigation is going on, said P. Aravindhan, zonal director, NCB, Chennai, in a press release.