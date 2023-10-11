16-yr-old Pollachi boy chided by parents for bunking school attempts suicide

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old boy attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol after his parents scolded him for bunking school on Tuesday. Police said the teenager; studying class ten in a government school in Udukkampalayam near Pollachi, had left home for school in the morning.

“But teachers called his parents over the phone and informed that the boy didn’t come to school. When parents questioned him on his return around evening, the boy said he disliked going to school.

As his parents scolded him, the boy, out of frustration, filled up petrol in a can from a two-wheeler, poured and set himself on fire,” police said. On hearing his loud cries, the neighbours rushed to his rescue and sent him for treatment at Pollachi Government Hospital.

He was then taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment. The Gomangalam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.