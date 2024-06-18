16-year-old killed as truck hits two-wheeler in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old boy died and two others suffered serious injuries after a truck knocked down their two-wheeler in Salem on Monday night.

Police said Vishnu Jawahar (17) from Gandhi Nagar in Ammapalayam, Vishal Kumar (18) from Barathi Nagar, and a 16-year-old boy, whose identity is yet to be known were returning home after visiting Dalmia Nagar around midnight when the tragedy happened.

As they attempted to cross the road, the truck proceeding from Omalur to Salem hit them.

In the impact, the truck also fell on its side disrupting traffic on the NH for more than four hours.

On receiving information, the Suramangalam police rushed to the spot and sent two boys to Salem Government Hospital, while the body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem.

Police said as both Vishnu Jawahar and Vishal Kumar were in an unconscious state, the identity of the deceased could not be known. Further inquiries are on.