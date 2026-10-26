16-year-old girl dies saving siblings from drowning in Ramanathapuram

The police identified the deceased as Naganandhini, daughter of Marudhupandi of Sundarapuram. According to the police, Naganandhini, along with her siblings Nagameena (13) and Sakthi Aravind (11), had gone to bathe in the tank near their house. It is said that the children regularly bathed there.

According to the villagers, the local panchayat had recently deepened the tank, and some portions were dug deep. Unaware of this recent infrastructure work carried out by the local panchayat, the children could not sense the sudden depth in those areas, said the police.

As Nagameena and Naganandhini drifted into a deep area, they were unable to keep their balance and began to drown, a police source said.