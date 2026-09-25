16-year-old boy drowns in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Vazhavaical river in Tiruvarur on Wednesday evening, and the body was recovered on Thursday.
It is said that R Hari Krishnan, a Class 11 student from Pulivalam in Tiruvarur, went to take a bath in the Vazhavaical river on Wednesday evening along with his friends.
While they were taking a bath, Hari Krishnan was washed away. His friends raised an alarm and soon the public rescued him after a few hours and rushed him to the Tiruvarur Medical College hospital, where the doctors who checked him declared him dead.
Tiruvarur Taluk police registered a case and are investigating.