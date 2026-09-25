Tamil Nadu

16-year-old boy drowns in Tiruvarur

It is said that R Hari Krishnan, a Class 11 student from Pulivalam in Tiruvarur, went to take a bath in the Vazhavaical river on Wednesday evening along with his friends
The victim R Hari Krishnan
The victim R Hari Krishnan
Updated on

TIRUCHY: A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Vazhavaical river in Tiruvarur on Wednesday evening, and the body was recovered on Thursday.

It is said that R Hari Krishnan, a Class 11 student from Pulivalam in Tiruvarur, went to take a bath in the Vazhavaical river on Wednesday evening along with his friends.

While they were taking a bath, Hari Krishnan was washed away. His friends raised an alarm and soon the public rescued him after a few hours and rushed him to the Tiruvarur Medical College hospital, where the doctors who checked him declared him dead.

Tiruvarur Taluk police registered a case and are investigating.

drown
Tiruvarur
Teen
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