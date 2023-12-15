16 students injured after tree falls on them

MADURAI: Sixteen students of Therkutheru Government Higher Secondary School in Madurai suffered injuries on Thursday after an uprooted tree fell on them. The students were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Collector MS Sangeetha visited the injured victims in the hospital. According to Madurai Chief Educational Officer K Karthika, the incident occurred when the students were sitting under the tree preparing for the half yearly exam, which is scheduled in the afternoon. The class nine suffered bruises, but no major injuries. Among the injured, thirteen are girls. The injured students had an X-ray, CEO said.