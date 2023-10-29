16 Rameswaram fishers arrested by Lankan navy

MADURAI: Sixteen Tamil Nadu fishermen from Rameswaram were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday evening after they allegedly entered into the territorial waters of the island nation.

P Jesuraja, president, Ramanathapuram All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association, said those detained had ventured into sea off Rameswaram coast by two mechanized boats on Saturday morning after the association withdrew the indefinite strike since October 14 for the early release of 27 fellow fishermen from the Sri Lanka custody.