16 fixed-dose drug combinations banned

The move, the Union Health Ministry said, was to safeguard public health and promote rational use of medicines while ensuring only effective and scientifically validated medicines are available to the public.

An FDC combines two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients in a fixed proportion. Such products are approved only when each component contributes to treatment and the combination offers a clear therapeutic advantage over administering the medicines separately.

The 16 prohibited formulations included antibiotic combinations such as Amoxicillin with Serratiopeptidase, medicines used for pain and gastrointestinal disorders, and several dermatological products containing Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, Tea Tree Oil, Olive Oil and other ingredients, besides antispasmodic (muscle relaxants) medicines and antibiotic-based combinations.