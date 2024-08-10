Begin typing your search...

15th century idol worth Rs 2 crore seized on Trichy-Thanjavur NH; 7 arrested

According to reports, the 2.30 feet tall Perumal idol was from the Chola period, found 12 years ago during excavation work.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Aug 2024 4:33 AM GMT
15th century idol worth Rs 2 crore seized on Trichy-Thanjavur NH; 7 arrested
X

15th century idol seized on Trichy-Thanjavur NH (Thanthi tv)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Idol wing recovered a 15th century idol worth Rs 2 crore from smugglers and arrested seven people on the Trichy-Thanjavur National Highway.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rajkumar, Dinesh, Jaisankar, Vijay, Harish, Ajithkumar from Thanjavur, and Rajendran from Chennai.

According to reports, the 2.30 feet tall Perumal idol was from the Chola period, found 12 years ago during excavation work.

The group had kept it hidden and was attempting to sell it now, added a report from Thanthi TV

Since the statue dates back to the Chola era, police are investigating to find from which temple it might have been stolen from.

15th century idolTrichy-Thanjavur NHChola period idolarrest
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick