15th century idol worth Rs 2 crore seized on Trichy-Thanjavur NH; 7 arrested

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Idol wing recovered a 15th century idol worth Rs 2 crore from smugglers and arrested seven people on the Trichy-Thanjavur National Highway.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rajkumar, Dinesh, Jaisankar, Vijay, Harish, Ajithkumar from Thanjavur, and Rajendran from Chennai.

According to reports, the 2.30 feet tall Perumal idol was from the Chola period, found 12 years ago during excavation work.

The group had kept it hidden and was attempting to sell it now, added a report from Thanthi TV

Since the statue dates back to the Chola era, police are investigating to find from which temple it might have been stolen from.