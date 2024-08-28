15.94 lakh PDS smart cards issued in three years, says TN Food Minister Sakkarapani

MADURAI: Over the last three years, as many as 15,94,321 PDS smart cards have been issued to consumers across the State, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R Sakkarapani said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters in Dindigul, he said efforts are on to provide 2,89,591 more ration cards. After scrutinising applications, 93,396 applicants have been approved as eligible and works were taken up to print smart cards to be issued soon.

In Dindigul district, 3,933 smart cards and 857 such cards in Oddanchatram would be given to consumers in the first phase. As per the directive of Chief Minister MK Stalin, basic facilities including drinking water would be ensured in fair-price shops, he said.

Conceding to the demands of consumers, the Minister said a total of 739 fair price shops were made fully operational and 1,376 such shops partially in various parts of the state. Dindigul Collector MN Poongodi and officials from various departments were present during the occasion.