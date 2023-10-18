158 Tamils return safely from Israel till date

CHENNAI: As many as 158 Tamils returned to their native place following the escalation of the war between Israel-Palestine that entered into a worst phase in the last 10 days.

Following the direction from Chief Minister MK Stalin, a helpline was established by the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils to reach out to the Tamils in Israel and facilitate their safe return.

Through this helpline, the authorities established contacts with 158 Tamils and helped them to safely return to the state, according to a press release.

Of the 158, the TN government assisted as many as 121 to return to their native place, while others made their own arrangements to return to their families, added the release.