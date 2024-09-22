1.55L consumers await replacement of faulty meters in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has kept over 1.55 lakh consumers waiting for the replacement of the defective meters for up to one year across the State while collecting charges based on average consumption.

According to the Tangedco data, over 1.55 lakh single and three-phase defective meters have to be replaced in its 44 distribution circles.

Of them, nearly 66,000 consumers were waiting for the replacement of energy meters for a month while the majority 80,000 consumers awaited a change of defective meters for three months.

Among the 12 distribution regions, the Chennai North and Kancheepuram region which comprises Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu has a maximum of 47,873 consumers awaiting replacement of the defective meters.

Interestingly, Chennai North and Kancheepuram regions have the highest number of consumers — 12,227 and 19,730 — awaiting meter replacement from 1-3 months to one year.

Gautham, a resident of Madipakkam, said that the energy meter at his residence became defective in the first week of May.

“The meter was replaced in September after four months and several reminders to the local Tangedco office,” he said, adding that due to the delay in the change of the defective meter, he was asked to pay hefty energy bills based on average consumption.

As per the Distribution Standards of Performance (DSOP) regulations of TNERC, Tangedco should replace the meter within 30 days if it receives a complaint from the consumer or it finds the meter is not correct or defective or burnt.

Activist S Neelakantapillai said that Tangedco has been deliberately delaying the replacement of the defective meters as it gets more revenue by collecting energy charges based on average consumption and levying shortfall.

“Local officials also collect bribes from consumers to bill fewer units during such defective period,” he said.

He also pointed out that under the DSOP, Tangedco should pay compensation to the consumers for delay in the replacing the defective meters. “I have been urging the TNERC to amend the regulation to pay auto compensation to consumers if there is any deficiency in service. But it was not considered by the commission,” he said.

A senior Tangedco official said that it has been procuring the electronic meters in phases considering the plan to introduce smart meters and it might have caused shortages of meters.

Tangedco floated bids to procure smart meters in August last year. The bids were opened in October and four bids were received. Financial bids were opened on March 15, 2024.

Recently, Tangedco also released a list of approved retailers selling meters across the State for the consumers to procure meters directly from them for their new connections.