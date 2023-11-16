154th birth anniv of T’kudi municipality ex-chairman Cruz Fernandez celebrated

MADURAI: The 154th birth anniversary of Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandez, who was the longest serving chairman of Thoothukudi Municipality, was celebrated in parts of the coastal town, on Wednesday.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the statue of the late Cruz Fernandez through video conferencing. The statue was installed on the premises of Thoothukudi Corporation office at a cost of Rs77.87 lakh, sources said.

In those days, the five-time Chairman Cruz Fernandez played a key role in implementing the first drinking water scheme for the people of Thoothukudi from Tamirabarani river, sources said.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP, P Geetha Jeevan, Social Welfare Minister, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, P Jegan, Mayor of Thoothukudi Corporation, Jenita Selvaraj, Deputy Mayor, C Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner of Corporation and Ramola Vaas, Great grand daughter of Cruz Fernandez paid floral tributes before the newly installed statue on the occasion, sources said.







