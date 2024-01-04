1500 teacher vacancies to be filled in schools under elementary education

CHENNAI: The Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB) has announced that 1,500 secondary-grade teacher (SGT) vacancies will be filled through direct appointment in the schools functioning under the Directorate of Elementary Education.

As per the circular, the teacher vacancies will be filled in panchayat union/municipal/corporation/government primary and middle schools operating under the management DEE.

In the academic year 2023-24, it was found by the DEE that 8,643 were accounted in in panchayat union/municipal/corporation/government primary and middle schools across TN.

Hence, through direct appointment, an announcement is made to fill 1,500 teacher vacancies in these schools.

However, the government has mandated DEE that SGTs must be employed only where there are more than 100 students. Further, candidates who are currently filling up vacant posts as part of 1,500 positions, should be appointed on priority basis in the districts where the post of graduate teachers are vacant, stated the circular.

Additionally, the appointed teachers must be instructed to work at the respective districts for minimum five years, as per the direction by the government.

Meanwhile, opposing the seniority list rules for promotions and transfers, elementary teachers staged protests on Thursday at all educational blocks in TN.

The protest was conducted by members of Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers' Federation.

A recent government order 48A has laid out rules for promotions and transfers of teachers in elementary schools on the basis of seniority list.

This order was passed after the State government under the former principal secretary Karkala Usha formed a committee last year, to have uniform State seniority guidelines for promotions and transfers. The three-member committee consists of the director of school education, director of elementary education and joint director of school education (personnel).

The members staging the protest alleged that the order had been formed without any consultation and opinions sought from elementary teachers'.